Christine Baranski organises star-studded charity auction

Actress Christine Baranski has collected memorabilia from stars including Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, Bruce Springsteen, and Cher for a charity auction benefiting struggling members of the entertainment industry.

The Good Fight star wanted to do her part to help those relying on aid from The Actors Fund by arranging for donations to the Stage & Screen sale, which will be presented by bosses at Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers on Wednesday.

Baranski admits she was surprised at how willing her peers were to part ways with old career keepsakes to help a worthy cause.

"It was amazing how easy it was," she marvelled on U.S. breakfast show Today. "So many of these people were pals or former colleagues, or people who I've admired, and I thought..., 'Would I ever dare to (ask?)', and it was easier than I thought."

And she was pleasantly surprised by how quickly Springsteen replied to her request for a little souvenir, as they were just acquaintances.

"I had been backstage with Bruce Springsteen a few times, so we kind of knew each other... so I got the person who handles him, and said, 'Would you forward this email to Bruce?' and right away I got a response," she smiled.

Other artists who have stepped up to help include actors Hugh Jackman, Audra MacDonald, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, and opera star Renee Fleming, while Steve Martin has donated an autographed banjo, and composer Stephen Sondheim has offered up a signed manuscript.

Baranski has also secured the original Mamma Mia! stage costume of Tanya Chesham-Leigh, the character she portrays in the movie adaptations, for the auction, as well as a treasure trove of outfits from Carol Burnett.

"Carol Burnett is donating six of her Bob Mackie costumes from The Carol Burnett Show...," Baranski said.

"People have been so generous but they know that the need is great. Those of us who have experienced a wonderful level of success, we want to help our pals... The Actors Fund takes care of everyone in the performing arts, so that's why this is so important."

