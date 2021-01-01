Anya Taylor-Joy isn't ruling out second season of The Queen's Gambit

Anya Taylor-Joy believes it would be "silly" to rule out a second season of The Queen's Gambit.



The Emma actress portrayed chess champion Beth Harmon in the Netflix mini-series, and while a second edition of the show has yet to be confirmed, the star has admitted she would be "silly" to walk away from more instalments.



"It would be silly of me to go, 'There's never going to be a second series,' and then I'm 40, and Scott (Frank, showrunner)'s like, 'Yo, how do you feel about this? You want to go back?'" she told Elle U.S. magazine.



Musing on her hopes for what's next for Beth, Anya said: "I hope she starts doing things for her own enjoyment. I'd like Beth to pick up Benny (Thomas Brodie-Sangster's character) and spend some time with him in Russia, just the two of them being snobby intellectuals together, and I hope she has a Bowie phase."



And Anya confessed the overnight success of the show was "very surreal" for her, because she was "spending every day with no shoes in minus-three-degree weather on the side of a mountain" while filming her upcoming movie The Northman when the show came out in October.



"Going home to an apartment and seeing texts like, 'A lot of people have watched the show'... I'm not great at numbers. The most I can hold in my head is, like, a stadium's worth," she laughed.