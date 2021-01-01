Jeff Goldblum casting a spell on Dungeons & Dragons podcast

Jeff Goldblum is lending his very distinctive voice to a spooky wizard for season two of the Dungeons & Dragons podcast.



The Jurassic Park star will drop into Dark Dice as elven sorcerer Balmur, one of five characters who are also players in the unusual audio series which, like the game on which it's based, allows viewers to dictate the story's direction.



Created by bosses at Fool & Scholar Productions, the show is edited and produced by husband-and-wife duo Travis Vengroff and Kaitlin Statz, who also serves as the writer.



The hugely popular Dungeons & Dragons franchise began life as a board game, launched in 1974, and the latest Dark Dice season is set as the team seeks revenge against another group of characters, whose actions are also decided by fans taking part in the game, while battling a shape-shifting creature called The Silent One.



Devotees can look forward to incredible visuals and sound, because the original soundtrack is performed by an orchestra using more than 30 medieval instruments, and accompanied by a live choir singing in Icelandic and imaginary languages like Infernal and Elvish, according to Deadline.



Goldblum will wave his wand in the new instalment of Dark Dice, titled The Long March, from 12 May.