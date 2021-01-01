Gabrielle Union announces new memoir

Gabrielle Union will release her new memoir You Got Anything Stronger? later this year.



The Bring It On star's new book follows her 2017 personal essay collection, We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, and is due for release on 14 September.



Announcing the publication in a social media post, Gabrielle shared: "Because I had more s**t to say... My new book You Got Anything Stronger? is available for preorder now at the link in bio."



In a description about the upcoming book on the HarperCollins website, Gabrielle wrote, "A lot has changed in four years - I became a mom and I’m raising two amazing girls. My husband retired. My career has expanded so that I have the opportunity to lift up other voices that need to be heard. But the world has also shown us that we have a lot we still have to fight for—as women, as black women, as mothers, as aging women, as human beings, as friends.



"In You Got Anything Stronger?, I show you how this ever-changing life presents challenges, even as it gives me moments of pure joy. I take you on a girl’s (sic) night at Chateau Marmont, and I also talk to Isis, my character from Bring It On. For the first time, I truly open up about my surrogacy journey and the birth of Kaavia James Union Wade. And I take on racist institutions and practices in the entertainment industry, asking for equality and real accountability."



Gabrielle is married to retired basketball star Dwyane Wade and is stepmother to his three kids from prior relationships - Zaire, 19, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, seven. The couple became parents to daughter Kaavia in 2018.