Arnold Schwarzenegger blasts 'boring' Oscars broadcast

Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped watching the Oscars on Sunday because he found the broadcast "so boring".



The Academy Awards on Sunday was watched by 58 per cent fewer viewers than last year, reaching a new record low, and the changes to the order in which prizes were given out was met with controversy.



And now The Terminator actor has offered up his negative thoughts about the ceremony.



"I only watched one-third because it was so boring," he said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I basically just turned it off. I couldn’t watch it anymore because there was so much talent there on the stage, but it was so boring. How could they with all this talent make it so boring?"



He wasn't the only one who found the prizegiving dull. Former U.S. President Donald Trump shared an email statement with media outlets on Tuesday in which he blasted the show.



"What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the Oscars - a far less important and elegant name - had the lowest Television Ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record low. If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse - if that's possible," he wrote.



"Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST."