Jason Statham eyes Fast & Furious return for last two movies

Jason Statham wants to return to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise for the final two movies.

The 53-year-old actor has played Deckard Shaw in three movies in the series as well as the spin-off 'Hobbs & Shaw' and, while he won't be appearing in 'F9', he is keen to work with director Justin Lin before the franchise comes to end after 11 films.

Jason told Collider: "I'd love to come back for those couple of movies. It's thin ice that I'm skating on if I talk about what's going to happen in the next movies.

"But I know Justin Lin, I know him really well, and it was funny, when I came on to do the cameo in 6, he never turned up to 7 and 8, and they're the ones that I did, so we're destined to do something bigger."

The 'Snatch' star continued: "It's great to work with Vin Diesel and all the other characters, I've made some great friends on that movie, and I really love the film franchise itself. I think it's a global success for all the right reasons.

"To be a part of it is just a great privilege. So if they want me in the next ones, I'll be there."

Meanwhile, Jason is set to reprise his role as rescue diver Jonas Taylor in the sequel to the shark thriller 'The Meg' and revealed that filming will begin next year.

He said: "We're gonna start shooting in January, if I get my dates right. Ben Wheatley is the director, I'm very excited to work with him. I'm thrilled to get going, it's been a while.

"We've been waiting around for the right scripts to come in and the right director to turn up, and we've got all those things and they're all stacked up now."