Anne Heche claims ex Ellen DeGeneres didn't want her to 'dress sexy' during their relationship

Anne Heche has accused ex Ellen DeGeneres of telling her not to "dress sexy" while they were together.

The Hung actress reviewed her "iconic red carpet looks" from over the years in a new TikTok clip when she made the comments about the U.S. talk show host.

A photo popped up of the pair attending the 1998 Golden Globes together, with the former couple coordinating in navy outfits.

However, Anne insisted the look wasn't to her taste, sharing, "Why do I look like a hippie? It's because Ellen didn't want me to dress sexy."

Anne then gave her look a 0 out of 10, putting her thumb down and saying, "Bye, no."

Anne and Ellen dated from 1997 until 2000. The actress later married Coleman Laffoon, with whom she shares son Homer, before their split in 2007, and went on to welcome her second son, Atlas, with actor James Tupper in 2009. They separated in 2018. She was dating her former Hung co-star Thomas Jane as of last year.

Ellen has been married to her wife, Australian actress/model Portia de Rossi, since 2008.

Anne previously told People back in October that her romance with Ellen ruined her career.

"I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years," she shared.

The talk show host is yet to comment on Anne's allegation.