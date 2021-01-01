Kyle MacLachlan's son poses as him on TikTok to interact with fans

Kyle MacLachlan's son likes to take over his TikTok account to respond to fans.

The Twin Peaks star has become a popular figure on the social media app in recent months after entertaining himself - and his devotees - during the Covid-19 shutdown by reprising some of his most famous roles for funny videos.

"You gotta keep up (with trends), right...?" MacLachlan said during an appearance on U.S. breakfast show Today. "TikTok is a really fun, creative tool, I think - at least, that's the way I approach it.

"I post a lot of just fun stuff. It's mostly kind of former roles, fan-based stuff. Things that I think people are gonna enjoy..."

While MacLachlan's followers may appreciate his sense of humour, his posts have fallen flat with his 12-year-old son Callum, who thinks dad's clips are "rather cringey".

However, every now and then, he likes to have a little fun with fans by sending replies from his dad's phone - pretending the messages are coming from his father.

"Occasionally he will actually get my phone and respond to fans on TikTok, as if it were me, which I discourage of course, but it is kinda funny," he shared. "So you never know, you might get a message from Callum!"