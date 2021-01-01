Ashley Walters 'deeply saddened' by Noel Clarke misconduct allegations

Ashley Walters is "in shock and deeply saddened" by the allegations against his Bulletproof co-star Noel Clarke.

On Thursday night, the Guardian newspaper published a series of claims from 20 women who accused Clarke of sexual misconduct, harassment, and bullying, and on Friday, Walters, Clarke's longtime friend and colleague, issued a statement on social media in which he spoke out about the claims.

"My thoughts are with the women who have come forward and told their awful stories. I'm in shock and deeply saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels," the Top Boy star wrote. "I could never condone behaviour of this nature neither in nor out of the workplace, and whilst Noel has been a friend and colleague for several years, I cannot stand by and ignore these allegations.

"Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying have no place in our industry. Every woman has the right to a safe workplace and moving forward I pledge my dedication to this."

Walters and Clarke have been co-stars on Bulletproof for the past three seasons and were in the midst of making a fourth, however, officials for broadcaster Sky confirmed on Friday that it has stopped production.

"Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously," a spokesperson told Variety. "Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke's involvement in any future Sky productions."

Through his lawyers, Clarke has denied all the allegations by the 20 women, except for one - he admitted to making inappropriate comments about one woman and insisted he has apologised.