Becky G got to know boyfriend on Twitter before they met

Becky G is convinced the time she and her soccer star boyfriend Sebastian Lletget spent living apart at the beginning of their relationship helped make them soulmates.

The couple was set up by Lletget's pal Jordan Spence and his wife Naomi Scott, who co-starred with Becky in 2017's Power Rangers, and first became direct messaging friends.

Recalling the start of their courtship in a new PopSugar interview, Becky said: "Jordan and Naomi... (were) putting in groundwork on each end."

She explained: "Jordan had played with Sebastian in the past, and his wife, Naomi, was my castmate in the movie that I was filming at the time. They kept playing Cupid, and they didn't tell either one of us who we were or what we did because they didn't want us to fall under the pressure of, 'Oh, superstar dating athlete! Oh, perfect match made in heaven!'"

Becky went on: "So one day I was like, 'You gotta stop talking about this Sebastian guy. I have no idea what he looks like. I have no idea where he's even from. Just either drop it or show me what's up!' Finally, she showed me his Instagram, and I was like, 'Oh, Sebastian. OK!'"

Becky, who was 18 at the time, started following the soccer star on Twitter and then decided to take a more aggressive approach.

"I waited a couple days after my 19th birthday - just to sound older... He was, like, 23 at the time..., so I slid in the DM (direct messages) real hard and I was like, 'Hi, what's up?' So groundbreaking! Honestly, we became friends first. We were vibing so hard."

Remembering: "I was living in Vancouver and he was living in L.A., playing for Galaxy, so it wasn't like we could go on a date," she added: "We were really forced to get to know each other, and it was nice."