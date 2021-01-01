Keira Knightley in the process of adopting husband's name - report

Keira Knightley is reportedly dropping her famous surname to adopt her husband James Righton's, eight years after they wed.

The actress has submitted documents to the U.K.'s Companies House registering the name change, according to the Daily Mail.

It comes six years after Keira first revealed she was considering the move but was too scared to go through with it, explaining, "I went to do the passport thing. I was thinking, 'Shall I do it? It will be helpful'. But you actually have to see it written down, and I found I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t go there'."

The 36-year-old actress shares two daughters with the former Klaxons frontman – Edie, five, and one-year-old Delilah.

The couple wed in France in May 2013 and welcomed their first child in 2015.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress confirmed she was expecting again in May 2019, when she debuted her baby bump at a Chanel party in Paris, and in September, Keira and James were spotted taking their newborn on a stroll in London.

Keira previously opened up on the sexism she faced from the media regarding her marriage to the musician, and confessed she was made to feel uncomfortable earning more than her husband.

“That’s what our national newspapers are telling girls – that you have to feel guilty about doing well if it’s making a man feel uncomfortable, which it doesn’t with my husband and it didn’t with my dad. But yet our society is telling us that’s what it should be” she told Porter magazine in 2019.