Cher leads tributes to Moonstruck mum Olympia Dukakis

Cher is leading tributes to her Moonstruck co-star Olympia Dukakis, following the news of the 89 year old's death on Saturday (01May21).

The pop superstar and actress, who played the daughter of Dukakis' character in the film, revealed she last spoke to Olympia recently.

"Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We (laughed) ALL The Time (sic)... I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One."

The star's death was confirmed by her brother, Apollo, on his Facebook page.

"After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her (husband) Louis (Zorich)."

As well as Moonstruck, the beloved actress' movie credits include the Look Who's Talking films, Mr. Holland's Opus, Steel Magnolias, I Love Trouble, and Picture Perfect, while she also portrayed the enigmatic Anna Madrigal in the TV adaptations of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City books, picking up an Emmy nod for her role.

Dukakis earned a star on the the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.

Viola Davis, who co-starred with Dukakis in 1998's The Pentagon Wars called her "the consummate actor" and "a joy to work with", while This Is Spinal Tap star Michael McKean called Dukakis a "great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre", adding: "She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor."

There were also tributes from actor Bradley Whitford, Betty Buckley, Diane Warren, Alex Winter, and officials at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who released a statement, which read: "Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in Steel Magnolias, Tales of the City and Moonstruck, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed."