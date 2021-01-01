Sophie Turner celebrates second wedding anniversary with photos from Las Vegas nuptials

Sophie Turner celebrated her second wedding anniversary over the weekend by sharing photos from her surprise Las Vegas nuptials.

The actress and her husband Joe Jonas marked the occasion by posting sweet tributes to each other on Instagram, while Sophie offered up unseen shots from their big night, which took place after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat (sic)," she captioned the shots.

Joe shared his own post, writing: "Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet (sic)."

The couple was married by an Elvis Presley impersonator at a ceremony that was attended by brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. Many of the pair's famous friends were also there, including Tom Holland and DJ Diplo, who infamously found himself in trouble with the bride and groom for live streaming the Chapel L'Amour celebration at the A Little White Wedding Chapel venue on his Instagram Stories.

Several months after the Vegas wedding, Joe and Sophie married again in a lavish ceremony in France, and they became first-time parents when baby daughter Willa was born in July 2020.