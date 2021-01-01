Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I've finally made something for five year olds, thanks to Stan Lee'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a big hit with tiny kids at last - thanks to the creator of his new show Superhero Kindergarten.



The actor and former Governor of California made his name in adult action films like The Terminator and Predator, which were full of guns and violent scenes unsuitable for youngsters, but his new Amazon Prime Series has given him access to kindergarteners, and it's all thanks to late Marvel boss Stan Lee.



"He (Lee) asked (me) my dream of what movie I wanted to do next and I said to him, 'I always wanted to do a sequel to (comedy film) Kindergarten Cop," Arnie told Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. daytime talk show.



"He thought for a few seconds and said, 'I have an idea for an animated show. What about Superhero Kindergarten, where you're a kindergarten teacher for kids who have superpowers - wouldn't that be great? You have been a superhero yourself (in the show) but you're now retired and... teaching those kids how to be good contributors and how to save the world in the future'," Schwarzenegger recalled.



The star, who plays Arnold Armstrong - aka Captain Courage - in the cartoon series, loves his new role but he regrets the legend behind his new show didn't live to see the finished product.



"The sad story is that he (Stan) passed since then and didn't really see the final product, but I think that he would be very happy," Schwarzenegger added, noting: "because it came out fantastic and very entertaining. I'm very happy about it because... most of the movies I've done were all R-rated (adult) action movies."



He went on: "It was a competition between me and (Sylvester) Stallone - who is killing more people on the screen, who is using bigger guns, who can brutalise people the worst way."



He reflected: "Finally I do a project for little kids, for five year olds. Anyone from two years to 10 years (old) will enjoy the show."