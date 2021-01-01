Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas spark marriage rumours

Justin Hartley and his girlfriend Sofia Pernas have fuelled wedding rumours by being spotted wearing new rings over the weekend.

The This Is Us star and the Jane the Virgin actress were photographed hanging out at the beach in Malibu, California, on Saturday wearing what appeared to be wedding bands on their left ring fingers.

In the snaps published by the New York Post's Page Six, Justin wears a red-looking ring while Sofia's appears silver.

The couple became friends years ago when they both starred on daytime soap, The Young and the Restless, but the relationship only became romantic after his split from ex-wife, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.

Justin and Sofia went Instagram official with their romance in a New Year's Eve photo on 31 December, but they were first reported to be dating last May.

If the wedding rumours are true, this will be Justin's third marriage - he was first married to his Passions co-star Lindsay Hartley, the mother of his 16-year-old daughter Isabella, from 2004 to 2012. He was married to actress/real estate agent Chrishell between 2017 and late 2019, with the divorce being finalised in February this year.

She claimed on an episode of Selling Sunset in August last year that Justin told her about their divorce via text.

"Um, I found out because he text(ed) me that we filed," she alleged. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."