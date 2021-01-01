Taika Waititi teases Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi thinks 'Thor: Love and Thunder' "might be the best Marvel film ever".

The 45-year-old filmmaker is working on the sequel to 'Thor: Ragnarok' and with four weeks left to go on the project - which will be released next year - Waititi believes this could be the best one yet.

Speaking on Australia's Weekend Today, he said: "We've got four weeks left, I can see light at the end of the tunnel. It might be the best Marvel film ever ...

"Thor is a funny guy. He's a good friend and he’s also someone that you just want to hang out with all the time. And I think that’s all you really want from a superhero or a main character in your movie."

Meanwhile, Waititi previously revealed he is grateful the coronavirus pandemic has given him more time to write 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as he doesn't usually have as long as he'd like to work on his scripts.

He said: "There are a few positive things I can take away. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed or you don't have as much time as you'd want to have on the script and things like that. We're still writing 'Love and Thunder' and I think it's good to just keep writing and then you know, we'll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you're always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we've given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sorts of things so we may as well use it."