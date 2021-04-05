Tallulah Willis engaged

Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter, is engaged.



The actress and influencer has accepted fiance Dillon Buss' proposal after dating him for a year, and broke the news to fans via Instagram, posting shots taken by a hidden photographer of the moment she said "yes".



In one photo, Tallulah gleefully clapped her hands to her face, and in another, she leaped onto her man in the front garden of a home.



"With absolute most certainty," she captioned the snaps.



Tallulah also uploaded a video featuring a close-up view of her yellow diamond engagement ring.



Filmmaker Dillon also posted shots from his proposal on social media, adding the caption, "I can finally call you my fiance (sic). Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend."



Tallulah also celebrated the big news with her older sisters Scout and Rumer. Scout posted a poolside shot of the sisters on her Instagram page hours later alongside the caption: "I'm so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!! @buuski @dillonbuss today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21 Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER."



Emma Heming Willis, Bruce's second wife, also offered up her congratulations on Instagram Stories.



"Congratulations you two! We are thrilled! New #stepsoninlaw for me. BeeDub (Bruce) welcomes his first son. (Their daughters) Mabel and Evelyn get an older brother! So much happiness, excitement and love all around," she wrote.