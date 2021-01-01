Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, writes children's book inspired by Prince Harry and son Archie

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has written a children's book that was inspired by Prince Harry and their son Archie.



The 39-year-old former actress is gearing up to release her debut publication The Bench, which she said is about the special bond between a father and son, as seen from a mother's perspective.



Meghan revealed the story is taken from a poem she wrote for her husband to commemorate his first ever Father's Day in June 2019, and the book will include illustrations by award-winning artist Christian Robinson.



"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story," Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry's second child, explained.



"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," she continued.



"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine."



Random House Children's Books confirmed that The Bench will be released on 8 June, and the Duchess of Sussex will narrate the audiobook.