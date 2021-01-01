Amy Adams to star in and produce Finding the Mother Tree movie adaptation

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal have won the rights to produce a film adaptation of Finding the Mother Tree, with Adams set to star.



Adams' production company, Bond Group Entertainment, and Gyllenhaal's Nine Stories banner have won the rights to adapt scientist Suzanne Simard's memoir, which was published on Tuesday.



The American Hustle actress will play Simard, a world-renowned scientist and ecologist who first discovered how trees communicate underground through an immense web of fungi. Her groundbreaking findings were initially dismissed and ridiculed, but they are now supported by research.



"Suzanne's novel has been an inspiration. Creatively, it excited us with a narrative about the awe-invoking power of nature and the compelling parallels in Suzanne's personal life," Adams and her production partner Stacy O'Neil said in a statement, reports Variety. "It forever transformed our views of the world and the interconnectivity of our environment. Finding the Mother Tree is not only a deeply beautiful memoir about one woman's impactful life, it's also a call to action to protect, understand and connect with the natural world. We're thrilled to partner with Jake & Riva to bring Suzanne's important life story to screen and expand the reach of her groundbreaking work."



Gyllenhaal and his production partner Riva Marker called the memoir "a rare and moving book" with timely lessons about motherhood, connection, and the natural world.



Simard added, "The forest has taught me that our relationships - with each other and with the trees, plants, and animals around us - are what make our lives beautiful, strong, and healthy. I'm thrilled to be partnering with the visionaries at Nine Stories and the Bond Group to bring this story to the screen and share it with people everywhere."