Willow Smith surprises mum by reuniting old rock band

Willow Smith surprised her mum, Jada Pinkett Smith, on their Facebook Watch show on Wednesday by reuniting her old rock act, Wicked Wisdom.

Willow fronted the band for a special performance on Red Table Talk after telling Jada she had been "cooking up something on the side".

"When I was, I wanna say about three or four, I went on tour with my mum and her band, Wicked Wisdom," Willow shared.

"Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically bad**s," she gushed.

"I was my mum's biggest fan," Willow went on, recalling: "Every night, I wanted to ride on the security guard's shoulders and watch her perform. She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life, because she showed me what woman-ing up really is about."

Bandmates Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves greeted Pinkett Smith and then Willow joined them.

"Pocket flew in (and) we've been rehearsing all week," Willow said before launching into the band's Bleed All Over Me.

Pinkett Smith formed the band with Honore, Graves, Rio Lawrence and former Fishbone star Philip Fisher in 2002 and at their height, they opened for Britney Spears and performed at Ozzfest.