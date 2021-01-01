Richard Madden and Brian Cox podcast series set for Amazon TV adaptation

Actors Richard Madden and Brian Cox are turning their hit sci-fi podcast series into a TV show for Amazon.

From Now features the two British stars as identical twin brothers separated by time, and follows their reunion after astronaut Edward Fitz's spacecraft reappears in Earth's orbit, 35 years after it went missing.

The mystery deepens as Edward, played by former Game of Thrones star Madden, emerges from the spacecraft without having aged at all since his disappearance.

Bosses at Amazon Studios have landed the rights to the TV adaptation of From Now, which Madden and Succession star Cox will executive produce.

Podcast creators Rhys Wakefield and William Day Frank will adapt their show, which debuted in December, for the streaming service, reports Deadline.

Madden can next be seen in Oscar winning director Chloe Zhao's film The Eternals, which is due to be released in November. Cox is currently busy shooting the third season of family drama Succession.