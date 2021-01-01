Elizabeth Lail ties the knot

Actress Elizabeth Lail is married.

The 29-year-old star, who is best known for playing Guinevere Beck in Netflix series You, tied the knot with dentist Nieku Manshadi on 24 April at Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, New York, where the newlyweds had previously celebrated their first year together.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the wedding was an intimate affair, with them exchanging vows in front of 22 guests.

"It felt right returning to a place from our story and sharing it with those we love," Elizabeth told Brides magazine. "We planned everything with COVID in mind! I think we could have easily invited 200 people had it been another time. We decided not to wait, and just invite family to keep it safe for everyone.

"We were also the only guests on property, which gave us peace of mind to be in our own little bubble (sic)... Our wedding was so small and intimate we couldn’t help but have every aspect reflect a part of us. It was primarily our two families coming together for the first time. We laughed and cried the whole way through."

British designer Andrea Hawkes created the bride's one-of-a-kind dress for the occasion.

The couple met at a mutual friend's party and became engaged in August. Nieku proposed with her grandmother's wedding ring.