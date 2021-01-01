Noel Clarke accused of sexual misconduct on Doctor Who set

Noel Clarke has been accused of sexual misconduct during his time on TV show Doctor Who.

Last week, The Guardian published accounts of 20 people accusing the British actor, producer and director of sexual harassment and bullying, and on Friday, the publication issued another report in which five women claimed Clarke, who played Mickey Smith from 2005 to 2010, behaved appropriately, made sexual comments, or sexually harassed them either on the set or at a promotional event.

Joanne Hayes, a costume assistant on the BBC show, claimed Clarke sexually harassed her in his trailer in August 2004, telling her that he "liked girls with long hair, as it gave him something to hold on to when doing them from behind".

Clarke's lawyers have strongly denied the allegation, and insist the incident never took place.

One accuser is a runner and driver, who claimed Clarke touched her inappropriately and made sexually comments to her; another runner alleged he sexually harassed her and another female co-worker following a work event, while an anonymous actor on the show claimed Clarke made unwanted advances and badmouthed her in the industry after she rejected them.

Lisa Graham, who volunteered at the Bournemouth Film and Comic Con in 2016, claimed Clarke touched her inappropriately.

The actor's lawyers have denied the allegations, with the Guardian reporting they called them "vague, unsupported by any objective evidence, lacking in specificity or coming from anonymised sources."

The BBC plans to launch an investigation and has asked witnesses to contact the broadcaster concerning the alleged incidents on the set of Doctor Who, saying it stood "against all forms of inappropriate behaviour and we're shocked to hear of these allegations".

Meanwhile, Clarke's Doctor Who co-star John Barrowman was accused of exposing himself repeatedly on set in the same report.

In a statement to the Guardian, he admitted to "tomfoolery" and "high-spirited behaviour" but insisted it was "only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage".

He was previously reprimanded for his behaviour in 2008 after BBC bosses received a complaint about his conduct on the set of Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood.

"With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously," he added. "Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed."