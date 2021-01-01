Eminent actor Jae Woo, set to leading role in 'What's Missing ; The Series'

Jae Woo was born in South Korea and raised in New Zealand, where his career took off instantly when he played the leading role in national tour of The Bone Feeder by Renee Liang, and performed in Fitz Bunny; the Musical with New Zealand's most prestigious theater company, ATC (Auckland Theatre Company).
Widely acclaimed in New Zealand, Jae Woo became an international actor when he started performing in the USA, making a positive impact on a new generation, by bringing a sense of confidence to those that have been marginalized.
"I believe awareness is the seed of all changes; and I believe my voice and involvement in the arts here in the US can help bring about necessary changes." he says.
As a versatile actor, who continuously plays leading roles in theatre, TV series and movies, Jae Woo surely saw his career burst in the US when he was nominated as "Best Supporting Actor" for his role as Tiresias in LES Shakespeare Company's production of Antigone.
Currently based in NYC, Jae Woo has performed in some of NYC's most distinguished venues (The Signature Theatre, Theatre Row, The Armory, Target Margin Theater and The Classical Theatre of Harlem) and was a resident actor at well-known The Flea Theater Company.
Jae Woo’s strong reputation in the US as a talented actor extends beyond NYC. He has been an audience favorite in Connecticut with his winning performances with Shakespeare On the Sound’s annual mainstage productions - one of Connecticut’s most applauded theatrical experiences. From playing leading roles such as the whimsical and physically agile “Puck” in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, to the heart-broken and loyal “Antonio” in Twelfth Night, Jae Woo has proved his versatility and talent in this field. It is no wonder his performances received countless nights of standing ovations from the audience.
In the upcoming BLSN Production Company's pilot-series 'What's Missing; The Series', Jae Woo will be playing the leading and villain role of Mr. Park… A fictional mini-series, displaying drama and mystery. We can’t divulge more for the moment, but one thing is for sure, we can’t wait to see him play in this setting.
Follow Jae Woo, and don’t miss the release of the new show 'What's Missing; The Series' www.jaebwoo.com
. Instagram: @jaejelly