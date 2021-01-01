Rachel Brosnahan and husband staging Off Broadway benefit play

Actress Rachel Brosnahan and her husband Jason Ralph are helping to stage a one-act Off Broadway play to raise funds for artists in need.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star will co-produce The Great Filter through her Scrap Paper Pictures company, while fellow actor Ralph and his The Magicians' co-star Trevor Einhorn will lead the limited production.

The play, written and directed by Frank Winders, is described as "an existential thriller in one act," focusing on two astronauts as they return to Earth and adjust to life in the real world.

The event will take place on just three nights from 1 July (21) at The Wild Project in Manhattan, New York, with proceeds going towards funding the salaries of Off Broadway artists working on the project.

A virtual presentation of The Great Filter will go live on 29 July, with those ticket sales benefiting The Cultural Solidarity Fund, which supports artists and cultural workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Deadline.

In a statement, Winters says: "The essence of New York City's theatre community, at it's (sic) very best, is all about showing up and showing support; you buy a ticket, you build a flat, you lend a hand in whatever way you can because everyone deserves the chance to tell their story.

"We are all deeply inspired by the work of the Cultural Solidarity Fund, grateful for their leadership in helping artists through this time, and unbelievably excited for what comes next."