Torrey DeVitto dating Chicago Cubs manager David Ross

Torrey DeVitto has made her romance with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross Instagram official.



The Chicago Med actress took to the photo-sharing site over the weekend to share a snap with her new man, following recent rumours they were an item.



“Love him madly,” Torrey captioned the black-and-white selfie of herself kissing David on the cheek, along with a red heart emoji.



The couple got tongues wagging when she attended a Cubs game in Cincinnati and shared a photo of David from the dugout, drawing a red heart around his head.



David was previously married to his high school sweetheart Hyla Ross from 2005 to 2020. They share daughters Landri and Harper and son Cole.



Meanwhile, Torrey was married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013.