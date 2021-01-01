LaKeith Stanfield apologises for participating in chatroom broadcasting anti-Semitic speech

LaKeith Stanfield has issued an apology after he moderated a Clubhouse chat room in which users shared anti-Semitic conspiracy theories last week.

The star came under fire for his appearance on the forum and, although editors at the Daily Beast stated that he personally, "never said anything that would be considered anti-Semitic," the actor apologised to fans on Instagram.

Expressing his regret that he didn't immediately shut down or exit the conversation, the Knives Out star wrote: "I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech.

"I am not an anti-Semite, nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room."

He continued: "Yesterday I entered an online chat room on Clubhouse about the teachings of Louis Farrakhan. When the room's participants noticed me, I was quickly made a moderator of this room.

"At some point during the dialogue, the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion, or removed myself from it entirely."

Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam since 1977, has been criticised for public anti-Semitic statements for decades, having previously declared "the powerful Jews are my enemy" and blamed Jewish people's "grip on the media" for "all of this filth and degenerate behaviour that Hollywood is putting out, turning men into women and women into men."

And while the chat room reportedly intended to address the detrimental rhetoric, Stanfield acknowledged that, as the moderator of the "derailed" room, he needed to pay "attention to what is actually being discussed, and determine if that's a discussion that you really want to get into."

