Tom Cruise returns Golden Globes as part of diversity protest - report

Tom Cruise has reportedly returned his three Golden Globe trophies as a protest against the lack of diversity among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

HFPA leaders are currently under fire from a host of A-list stars and entertainment executives after it was revealed none of the group's 87 members are black.

They have promised sweeping reforms, which will include adding 13 black journalists as members, but their critics are demanding more, with Scarlett Johansson calling for a boycott of the organisation, and NBC bosses dropping their broadcast of the HFPA's annual Golden Globes prizegiving next year.

Sources have told Deadline.com Cruise has joined the protests by handing back the Golden Globes he won for his performances in the films Jerry Maguire, Born on the Fourth of July, and Magnolia.

However, Cruise and the HFPA have yet to publicly confirm or deny the Deadline story.