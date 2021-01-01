Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's mental health show sets premiere date

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's mental health docuseries is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on 21 May.

The new show, The Me You Can't See, will debut two months after Oprah's bombshell CBS interview with the British royal and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during which they opened up about their struggles with their mental health amid disputes with the U.K. press and members of their families.

In a press release announcing the premiere date, the U.S. TV mogul said: "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

Prince Harry added: "We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human."

The 36-year-old, who was just 12 years old when he lost his mother, Princess Diana in a car crash, went on to say: "The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels - and is - very personal.

"Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

The documentary series, which is co-created and executive produced by Oprah and Harry, will feature famous names discussing their mental health struggles, including Lady Gaga, and Glenn Close, as well as NBA veterans DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway.

The show's producers have also partnered with experts and organisations to help shed light on different ways to treat mental health issues.