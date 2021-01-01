Lea Michele accused of photoshoot outburst by Elle Australia editor

A former Elle Australia editor has joined those condemning Lea Michele for past bad behaviour, accusing the actress of kicking a shoe at an assistant.

In her new memoir, SEMI-GLOSS: Magazines, Motherhood and Misadventures, journalist Justine Cullen recalls working with the "unpleasant" former Glee star for a December 2013 cover shoot, and explains one "violent on-set outburst" left her assistant in tears.

In an excerpt published by News.com.au, Cullen wrote that international superstars were always, "unfailingly professional", but that less famous names could be hard work - and detailed the incident with Michele.

"It's the next tier down who always surprise you, like Lea Michele from Glee, who - in just one of many on-set 'moments' - kicked a shoe at my fashion director and made her cry. She was... unpleasant."

Michele has yet to respond but last year she apologised for her past bad behaviour following a wave of horror stories from co-stars.

The backlash against her involved claims of cruelty and racial discrimination, and included statements from Glee castmates Samantha Ware, Heather Morris, and Amber Riley.

In an official apology statement at the time, Lea said: "I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."