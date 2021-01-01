Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union support Lisa Vidal after loss of son

Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union have offered support to Lisa Vidal as the actress is mourning the death of her eldest son.

Vidal went public with her heartache on Sunday as Americans celebrated Mother's Day, revealing she was struggling to come to terms with the loss of her firstborn, 28-year-old Scott Cohen.

The aspiring musician and bodybuilder took his own life last month, according to a report from Radar Online.

Revealing her struggle to cope with his loss, the ER star shared a slideshow of photos of Scott from over the years with her Instagram followers.

"My dear friends... my heart is broken, shattered into 1 million pieces.... I'm in catastrophic grief...," she wrote in a heartfelt caption.

"I'm sharing with you that my beautiful baby boy, my angel, my sweet son is gone... a piece of my heart has been torn away... my beloved Scott Jarred Cohen passed away."

Vidal then shared a few words to her child, explaining how she "very much treasured" life as his mother, calling it, "the greatest gift of all, the greatest treasure, the greatest honor, the greatest present that God could give us..."

"You will always and forever be in my heart...," she continued. "It was an honor to be your mom, thank you son for choosing me and blessing me with your life, love, and gift. You're my angel... Rest In Peace my son... I will see you again and we will dance and hug forever (sic)..."

Among those sending their condolences were Longoria, who posted, "To the best mama out there, may Scott Rest In Peace. Love you my sweet Lisa," and Vidal's former Being Mary Jane co-star Union, who wrote, "I love you & I (love) Scott. We are here for you mama!"

Fellow actresses Taraji P. Henson, Holly Robinson Peete, Essence Atkins, and Francia Raisa also left supportive comments under the sad tribute.

Vidal shared Scott with her husband, real estate agent Jay Cohen. The couple is also parents to Max, 23, and Olivia, 18.