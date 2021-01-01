Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked to reopen on Broadway

The casts of Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked are preparing to return to Broadway to perform in front of live audiences again.

Producers of the hit show, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, announced on Tuesday that it will return to Manhattan’s Richard Rodgers Theatre when Broadway reopens on 14 September.

In addition, the producers of fellow Tony Award-winning musicals The Lion King and Wicked announced they will also return to their respective homes, at the Minskoff Theatre and the Gershwin Theatre, on the same day.

Cast members from each production; Krystal Joy Brown from Hamilton, Alexandra Billings from Wicked, and L. Steven Taylor from The Lion King — all appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to share the news.

"This rare alliance between three of Broadway’s fan-favourites sends a message that Broadway is united in its commitment to ending a devastating period of hardship for the tens of thousands who make their living directly on Broadway shows and the tens of thousands in dependent industries," read a joint press release, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked have been Broadway's most popular shows. New York's famous theatre district was particularly hard-hit during the coronavirus pandemic, which saw 31 productions shut down since last March, including eight shows in previews and another eight in rehearsals.

Tickets for the shows are now on sale.