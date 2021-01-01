Demi Lovato to host podcast talk show

Demi Lovato is to launch her first ever podcast, exploring "identity, mental health, creativity, and LGBTQIA+ rights".



The new project, 4D With Demi Lovato will debut on 19 May on various platforms and will feature guests including Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda, and Jameela Jamil.



"Living in the Fourth Dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse," Lovato said in a press statement. "That's my goal with this podcast."



Explaining further, she added: "I want to bring listeners with me to learn from experts about timely topics and create a healthy discussion that ultimately cultivates more compassion for one another."



The Cool for the Summer star is keeping busy this year, as she also has a documentary series on UFOs, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, debuting on the Peacock streaming service soon.



New episodes of her podcast will be available on Wednesdays.