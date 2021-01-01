Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill confirmed for Enola Holmes sequel

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will be back for 'Enola Holmes 2'.



Netflix has confirmed that the sequel to the 2020 mystery film, which was based on the first book in the series by Nancy Springer and explores the titular teenage sister (Brown) of famed literary detective Sherlock Holmes ( Cavill), will see the pair reprise the respective roles.



A tweet by the streaming giant read: "The sequel is afoot!



The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister."



Brown, 17, said: "I can’t wait to collaborate again with my 'Enola Holmes' family.



“Enola holds a special place in my heart — she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"



The second movie will once again be helmed by Harry Bradbeer, with Jack Thorne on script duty.



Although there are no plot details at this time, the film will once again follow Springer's tales.



Bradbeer previously admitted he hopes he can adapt all six books and create a screen franchise.



He said: "Well, I hope I'd have the energy for that, yeah. That would be amazing. Someone's going to have the energy for that! It'd be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they're extraordinary stories to tell."



The director also previously teased a "discussion" with Netflix about a potential follow-up last year.



He said: "There's discussion. I can't really say. It'd be crazy of me to say! I think we would love it, if it would happen."



Bradbeer explained that he altered the story slightly to make things more difficult for Brown's Enola as in the script she was like "Superwoman".



He said: "I tried, as well as I could, to give her character as much dimension as I could find.



"Initially, the script was wonderful - but (Enola) was like Superwoman. She was doing quite extraordinary feats. So I brought her more down to earth, and I made life harder for her."