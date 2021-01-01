Robert De Niro suffers leg injury

Robert De Niro has injured his leg while on location in Oklahoma.

The 77-year-old actor has been busy shooting Martin Scorsese's new film Killers of the Flower Moon, and is believed to have suffered the injury while he was on a break from the film set.

The nature of how it occurred, and the extent of the injury itself, has yet to be confirmed.

A representative for the actor confirmed the injury to Fox News and insisted the incident won't affect production on the movie, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

"(De Niro) was always scheduled to leave for New York for two weeks so his leg injury (has) nothing to do with the production schedule," the spokesperson added.

According to reports, De Niro flew home to New York City on Thursday evening, and he will see a doctor on Friday.

"They'd already shot the scenes they needed to get done at this point with Robert, so there won't be any delays," a set insider told TMZ.com. "It's unclear if he'll be back to shoot more after he's healed."

De Niro plays powerful rancher William Hale in the hotly-anticipated film, while DiCaprio portrays his nephew Ernest Burkhart.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on Apple TV+, with a premiere date yet to be confirmed.