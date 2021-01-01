Mindy Kaling 'learned a lot' from keeping her second pregnancy secret

Mindy Kaling "learned a lot" from keeping her pregnancy a secret during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mindy Project star is mother to three-year-old daughter Katherine and eight-month-old son Spencer, and didn't reveal she was expecting her second child until after his birth.

But as she appeared at the #WOW2021 event on Thursday, Mindy told Dr. Robin Berman, UCLA associate professor of psychiatry, that the experience was one she'll never forget.

"It has been wonderful," she said of motherhood, reports People. "I don't know if I recommend everyone having a secret pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic, but I will say I learned a lot from it. Definitely like a once in a lifetime type of thing."

She also opened up about what inspires her parenting style, admitting she wants to be a parent who "doesn't scream" at their kids.

"To me, people who do not blow their top and also can stay on a consistent message. That to me - I'm the most impressed by those people," she smiled.

Mindy has never revealed the identity of her children's father and calls herself a single mother. She has the help of a nanny, however, and her retired father, and added that becoming a mother herself has allowed her to "tap into" her youth.

"I feel my life is so rich," she concluded. "If anything, (parenthood) has given me this flooding of memories of my childhood, I feel like I'm able to write even more... That has been one of the most unexpected pleasures of having children, is being able to tap back into my own youth."