Chadwick Boseman wins coveted accolade at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with the Best Performance in a Movie accolade at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (16.05.21).



The late actor - who passed away in August, aged 43 - was recognised for his performance as Levee Green in the Netflix hit 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', and Yara Shahidi was on hand to receive the award on his behalf.



The 21-year-old actress said on stage at the Palladium in Los Angeles: "I'm so honoured to accept this award on behalf of Chadwick Boseman.



"I know I speak for myself, his legion of fans, and the communities he so beautifully represented when I say we are honoured to celebrate his art today and every day."



Elsewhere, Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award in honour of her almost three-decade spanning Hollywood career.



The actress - who has starred in films such as 'The Avengers', 'Lucy' and 'Lost in Translation' - said: "I realise what an absolute gift it is to be able to have the opportunity to do what I love."



Elsewhere, Anthony Mackie scooped two prizes for Best Hero (Sam Wilson/Falcon) and Best Duo with Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) in Disney+'s 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.



'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' was crowned Best Movie, while Rege-Jean Page won Breakthrough Performance for his role as The Duke in 'Bridgerton'.



Meanwhile, Leslie Jones - the show's host - was also recognised with the Best Comedic Performance award for her portrayal of Mary Junson in 'Coming 2 America'.



The MTV Movie & TV Awards continue on Monday (17.05.21) with the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which is billed as a celebration of all things reality TV.







MTV Movie & TV Awards winners:







Best Movie



'To All the Boys: Always and Forever'







Best Show



'WandaVision'







Best Performance in a Movie



Chadwick Boseman, 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'







Best Performance in a Show



Elizabeth Olsen, 'WandaVision'







Best Hero



Anthony Mackie, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'







Best Kiss



Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, 'Outer Banks'







Best Comedic Performance



Leslie Jones, 'Coming 2 America'







Best Villain



Kathryn Hahn, 'WandaVision'







Breakthrough Performance



Regé-Jean Page, 'Bridgerton'







Best Fight



Elizabeth Olsen vs. Kathryn Hahn, 'WandaVision'







Most Frightened Performance



Victoria Pedretti, 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'







Best Duo



Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'