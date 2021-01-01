Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry debut trailer for mental health TV series

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have unveiled the official trailer for their new documentary, The Me You Can't See.



The Apple TV+ show, which offers a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional wellbeing in the new documentary series, is set to premiere on Friday.



In The Me You Can't See, co-creators and executive producers Oprah and Harry join forces to steer discussions on the key topics while also opening up about their personal journeys and struggles.



Harry, who moved to Los Angeles last year with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two-year-old son Archie, spoke of his own challenges in the wake of the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997.



In the trailer, he says: "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."



A clip of 12-year-old Harry standing to attention alongside his father Prince Charles as his mother's casket passes on the day of her funeral is also included after which, a voiceover comments, "Treating people with dignity is the first act."



Elsewhere, a tearful Oprah discusses her own difficulties with mental health, and Meghan makes a brief appearance in the trailer, with her seen looking over Harry's shoulder as he works at his laptop.



The promo also contains snippets of the series' interviewees, including Glenn Close and an emotional Lady Gaga, who states: "I don't tell this story for my own self-service. I've been through it and people need help."