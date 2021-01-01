John Boyega teams up with Joe Cornish for Attack the Block sequel

John Boyega is reuniting with director Joe Cornish for an Attack the Block sequel.

The British actor shot to fame after starring in the original sci-fi comedy thriller back in 2011, alongside Jodie Whittaker and Nick Frost, and now the 29-year-old will be returning for the follow-up, according to Deadline.

"It's been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then. I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour," Boyega said in a statement.

The film launched the career of Boyega, who went on to be cast as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Filmmaker Cornish also expressed his joy at reuniting with Boyega and said it was especially poignant timing.

"I'm thrilled we're officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film's release. I can't wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action," he said.

The original starred Boyega as Moses, who, along with his group of friends, have to defend themselves from extra-terrestrial invaders on a council estate in south London on 5 November, or Bonfire Night, as it's known in the U.K.

Cornish is writing and directing the sequel, and he will also produce, alongside Boyega, Nira Park, and James Wilson.

The Star Wars actor also took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"Yes Attack the Block 2 is happening! Yes I'll be starring and producing! Yes I'm b**ody excited ! London VS them tings," he wrote, alongside fan art inspired by the movie.

"Believe," director Edgar Wright wrote on Twitter, as he shared a link to the Deadline article. The filmmaker served as executive producer on the original 2011 flick.