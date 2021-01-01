Jennifer Love Hewitt expecting third child

Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant.



The Party of Five star and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, will welcome a sibling for their seven-year-old daughter Autumn and five-year-old son Atticus later this year.



Announcing the news in an interview with People, Hewitt admitted her latest pregnancy was a little unexpected.



"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," she shared. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."



In addition, Hewitt noted the timing of her baby news was even more fascinating as she has been portraying an expectant woman on TV drama series 9-1-1 and even had to film an "intense" labour scene for the show while she was in the early days of her own pregnancy journey.



"Because my kids are a little bit older, it was a good reminder of being back in that space again...," the 42-year-old said of shooting the delivery scenes. "The craziest, most surreal moment was having to give birth while being pregnant. That was very interesting.



"And it was definitely a nauseous day for me. So that came with its own challenges, but it was a good recall back to those beautiful, amazing moments that you feel really excited about. I got to remind myself of that and then also be in a really excited place of knowing that I will get to do that again."



Hewitt and Hallisay, who met on the set of The Client List, wed in 2013.