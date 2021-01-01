Audrina Patridge finally confirms she dated Chris Pine

Audrina Patridge has finally confirmed reports she dated movie hunk Chris Pine, but their romance was short-lived because he hated the paparazzi.



During an appearance on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, The Hills star admitted she had no idea who Pine was when he gave her his number during a night out in Las Vegas.



"I had just finished (2009 movie) Sorority Row, so we were all in Vegas for an award show - Rumer Willis and the whole cast," she said. "He came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number, and all the girls were kicking me under the table like, 'Oh, my God. You don't know who that is...? That's Chris Pine!' I was like, 'Oh, he's hot'.



"So we hung out a few times. We went on a date. Actually, we went out more than a few times. And then just, I was filming The Hills all the time, and his career was taking off. He didn't like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life... I was followed by paparazzi... Our lives (were) completely opposite and just so different."



Audrina admitted their romance was doomed from the start, because she liked to go out and party and he was "a real actor", who liked to "read books and (listen to) jazz music".



"He didn't really like to go out to clubs or anything like that," she added. "At that time in my life, that's all I was doing was going out to clubs because we were filming all the time and were around people. He was a nice guy, very charming and gentleman (sic)."



Patridge recalled one date at an Italian restaurant, revealing, "I remember he ordered black squid pasta. I at the time didn't really know what that was. I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips when he licked them. He's like, 'You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you...?' So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever. I didn't care. But I'll never forget that. It was a great kiss."



And now she's 36 and not so much of a party girl, she'd love to get together with Chris again, saying, "I'm not opposed to it."