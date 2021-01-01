Sara Ramirez to play new character in Sex and the City sequel series

Sara Ramirez is jumping from one beloved TV show to another after accepting a role in the Sex and the City sequel series.

The former Grey's Anatomy star will appear alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That..., which updates the lives and loves of New York writer Carrie Bradshaw and her pals.

Ramirez is set to portray a non-binary, queer comedian called Che Diaz, who hosts a popular podcast.

"Everyone at And Just Like That... is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramirez has joined the Sex and the City family," stated Sex and the City producer/writer Michael Patrick King. "Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama - and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

A Tony winner and Emmy nominee, Ramirez played orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Callie Torres for over a decade on Grey's Anatomy.