Issa Rae bringing back Project Greenlight for fifth season

Issa Rae has revived Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's reality competition series Project Greenlight - with the actress judging emerging female filmmakers.



The Insecure star will front the new eight-episode docuseries for HBO Max, in which prospective directors battle it out to win an opportunity to make a movie for the streaming site. The Hate U Give star Issa will act as mentor.



The original Project Greenlight was created by Alex Keledjian and produced by Affleck and Damon, who worked with wannabe filmmakers.



HBO aired the first, second and fourth season from 2001 to 2015, while Bravo picked up season three in in 2005. The most successful film to come out of the show to date is the horror Feast, which earned more than $4.6 million (£3.3 million) at the box office and on DVD.