Lori Loughlin and husband granted permission to travel to Mexico

Actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have been given permission to travel to Mexico for a family break following their releases from prison.

A federal judge has approved the couple's request to spend a week in San Jose del Cabo from 16 June after agreeing the Full House star and her husband have been following all the rules of their probation.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Lori insisted she has paid her $150,000 (£106,000) fine, and completed her court-ordered community service, while Mossimo is also sticking to the terms of his supervised release.

The two were convicted for their part in a U.S. college admissions scandal - Lori and Mossimo were accused of bribing officials to score their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, places at the University of Southern California.

Lori served her two months behind bars late last year and was released in December, while her husband recently completed his sentence under home confinement.