Van Jones: 'Kim Kardashian will be an unbelievable attorney'

Kim Kardashian is going to be an "unbelievable attorney", according to her boss, CNN host Van Jones.

Jones makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on Monday, and host Ellen was quick to ask how Kim's been getting on as an apprentice at Van‘s non-profit organisation Dream Corps JUSTICE.

“She’s doing amazing,” Jones gushed. "I think she has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer. Once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up, so I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney."

Van says Kim is quickly making her mark in the legal system.

"She’s already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice," he added.

In an interview with Good Morning Vogue earlier this year, Kim revealed she's already halfway through law school

"I have two years under my belt," she said. "I actually am not doing an essay and doing this interview instead, so I’m gonna have to get up really early tomorrow to write, like, a two-hour essay..."

The mum-of-four was forced to cut back on her legal studies last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and added the work break was like a "forced halt", as she had no intention of slowing down.

"Even the work schedule, I would have worked non-stop and I would've done anything and everything at all hours and never taken into consideration just slowing down at all. This was a forced halt," she sighed.