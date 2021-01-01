Emma Stone's daughter's name has been revealed

Emma Stone has named her daughter Louise.

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband, Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary, welcomed their first child on 13 March and the name of their daughter has now been revealed.

Editors at TMZ.com, who broke the baby news in March, have obtained a copy of the birth certificate, which shows their daughter's full name is Louise Jean McCary and she was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The name has a special meaning for the La La Land star's family. Both Emma and her mother, Krista, have the middle name Jean, while TMZ reports that the name is a tribute to Emma's grandmother Jean Louise.

Emma and Dave never formally announced their pregnancy, however, she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a baby bump. They are yet to comment on their new arrival.

The Favourite star began dating the writer/director in 2017 and they announced their engagement in December 2019. They reportedly got married in September last year after their original wedding plans were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 32-year-old is already back at work promoting her new Disney movie Cruella, in which she plays 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil. She hit the red carpet for the film's Hollywood premiere last week.