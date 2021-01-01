Chrissy Metz set to tackle Gorge film adaptation

Chrissy Metz has set her sights on conquering Mount Kilimanjaro in a film adaptation of a memoir by plus-size adventurer Kara Richardson Whitely.

In late 2019, the star was reported to be making her producing debut on the project, inspired by Whitely's autobiography, Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds, and now, she has confirmed plans to also step into the lead role once she wraps filming the sixth and final season of family drama series This Is Us.

"This show... completely changed my life, not only as a woman, but as a human, as an actress, just my life, so it's gonna be really sad to see it go...," she told U.S. breakfast show Today of bidding farewell to the TV hit on Monday.

However, Metz is looking forward to tackling a new challenge in Gorge.

"I'm hoping I will be starring in a film called Gorge, about a woman who hikes Kilimanjaro at 300 pounds, so that I'm really, really excited about," she shared.

Metz is also eager to ramp up her singing career as she explores other screen options post-This Is Us, but she will really miss her TV family, which features Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, and Justin Hartley.

"I hope there's still plenty of opportunities, but I'm very, very sad to close the book on that really incredible, important chapter of my life," she added.