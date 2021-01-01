Small Axe dominates BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology of films dominated the British Academy Television Craft Awards on Monday, winning five prizes at the ceremony.

The drama series, which featured five standalone tales about West Indian immigrant life in London in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s, was successful in the Make-Up & Hair Design, Costume Design, Production Design, Photography & Lighting: Fiction, and Scripted Casting categories.

McQueen's passion project is also up for six prizes at next month's main BAFTA TV Awards ceremony, with John Boyega, who starred in the Red, White and Blue segment, as well as Letitia Wright, Malachi Kirby, and Shaun Parkes, who appeared in the Mangrove episode, all nominated for their acting. Micheal Ward received a Supporting Actor nod for his performance in the Lovers Rock instalment, and the show is up for Best Mini-Series too.

Elsewhere, Michaela Coel won two Craft Awards at the event, with the star sharing the Director: Fiction prize with Sam Miller and winning for Writer: Fiction for her work on I May Destroy You.

The show's editing team picked up an Editing: Fiction accolade. It is up for four awards at the main ceremony, where it will go head-to-head with Small Axe for Best Mini-Series.

His Dark Materials, the BBC drama based on Philip Pullman's trilogy of fantasy novels, received two awards, for Sound: Fiction and Special, Visual & Graphic Effects.

Monday's ceremony was broadcast on the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' YouTube and Facebook channels, and was hosted by actor/writer Gbemisola Ikumelo.

The main British Academy Television Awards will be held on 6 June.