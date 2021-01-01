Debra Messing to star in 13: The Musical adaptation

Debra Messing has joined the film adaptation of '13: The Musical'.

The 52-year-old actress has been tapped to star in the Netflix feature based on the hit Broadway show, which is being helmed by Tamra Davis.

'13: The Musical' follows 12-year-old Jewish boy Evan Goldman as he moves from New York City to small-town Indiana and grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his upcoming Bar Mitzvah and navigates the social challenges posed by his new school.

Debra will play Evan's mother and joins previously announced stars Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNeills, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall and Khiyla Aynne.

The flick is being produced by Neil Meron with Robert Horn adapting the screenplay from a book he co-wrote with Dan Elish. Jason Robert Brown is composing new music for the project and serves as an executive producer with Davis, Horn, Mark Nicholson and Bob Boyett.

Messing previously starred as Grace Adler on the hit comedy series 'Will & Grace' but explained how she felt pressure to lose weight during her time on the show.

She recalled: "When I started 'Will & Grace' I was a size 8, and what happened was, every time I would go in for a fitting, I couldn't fit into clothes. Eighty percent of it I couldn't fit into, and I would just leave hating my body and hating myself.

"I loved my costume designer, she would always say, 'Don't worry,' and she would talk to her assistant and say, 'OK, can you call over and get a larger size?' And that was sort of the thing that was always on repeat all the time."