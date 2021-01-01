DeObia Oparei joins The Gray Man cast

DeObia Oparei has been cast in 'The Gray Man'.

The 49-year-old actor – whose previous credits include 'Game of Thrones' and 'Sex Education' has become the latest star to join the big-budget Netflix feature that stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Rege-Jean Page.

The movie centres on former CIA operative turned assassin Court Gentry (Gosling) – who is known as The Gray Man – as he has hunted across the globe by his former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the film, which also features Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters.

Joe Russo has penned the screenplay with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The story is based on the first installment of Mark Greaney's series of novels, which was published in 2009.

Meanwhile, the Russo brothers previously confirmed that the movie would mark the launch of a franchise.

Joe said: "What we're doing on 'Gray Man' that's different [is] … we're not gonna answer every question in the first movie. This is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters, but we're not gonna answer every question in the movie.

"So you're gonna finish the movie, [and] have a complete story, but you're still gonna have questions about the wider universe. And I think that's one way to break the model a little bit, is to not give the audience everything in one film. Don't have a close-ended narrative. Have an open-ended narrative that's [like] a chapter in a book."